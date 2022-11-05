There is no gain-saying the fact that the main goal of business owners is growth. Attaining this depends on the combination of the right strategies and channels deployed.

This has been identified by Adewale Adetona, popularly known as ISlimfit, the convoker of the Lagos Digital Summit (LDS) and partner of the upcoming 2022 Summit, Mustardels Media and Expoze Nigeria, as a major challenge, and the need to use this year’s edition, which will be the sixth in the series, to help business owners in Lagos State achieve this goal.

The Lagos Digital Summit is a gathering of digital communication adopters, professionals and enthusiasts for the accelerated development of their businesses and the attainment of consistent value-add to various sectors and spheres of existence in Nigeria.

This year’s edition themed, ‘Scaling Businesses Leveraging Digital Technology’ is set to hold on Friday November 25, 2022, at The Zone Tech Park, Gbagada, Lagos by 10:00am.

Speaking on the essence of the event, Adewale Adetona told reporters that, “Lagos Digital Summit is a platform not just for networking, but to help business owners and Tech enthusiasts acquire knowledge and various skills to help them meet their individual and business goals.”

Some of the speakers at the forthcoming edition of the Summit include Tomiwa Aladekomo; CEO of Big Cabal Media, Nkem Onwudiwe; Founder, Her Network, Tunde Onakoya; Convener, Chess in Slums, Onyedikachim Nwankwo; Head of Product Marketing, Flutterwave, Adebayo Jacobs-Amoo; Founder, MyLibri Books, Dotun Oloyede; Managing Director, Rolad Properties, Chiderah Monde; Curation Desk Lead, Twitter, to mention a few.

Lagos Digital Summit is free for entrepreneurs, and targeted at Brand and Communication Managers, Techpreneurs, Digital Media Strategists, SME Owners/Managers, Start-ups, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs), corporate bodies, tech compliant and adaptive firms, and the general public. But registration is required on www.lagosdigitalsummit.com before the event.

Also speaking, Ademola Adetona, Creative Director, Expoze Nigeria, noted that, “As our tradition, we have carefully selected the best speakers to sit on two different business-focused panel sessions on how entrepreneurs can take advantage of digital technology for their business development.”

Since the launch of the summit in 2017, Adetona has convened the annual LDS to help attendees tech compliant, and adaptive firms build further capacity by bringing around industry giants to share with the attendees secrets to scaling up their businesses.

A recipient of the United Kingdom Global Talent Visa and an alumni of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ademola Adetona, also known as ISlimfit, has embarked on several impactful projects, apart from the yearly LDS.

One of such is his ‘Project Humanity’, which he explained was “borne out of the desire to celebrate the first day of the year with the less privileged and also show them love.

“Project Humanity has been running since 2017 and it has impacted many less privileged centres like Ikoyi Prison, Correctional Center for Boys, Ikeja, Arrows of God Orphanage, Ajah and Rock Gardens Home for Elderly, among others,” he added.