Lagos, Firm Express Need To Fix Nigeria’s Commodity Ecosystem

The Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in collaboration with members of Lagos State Business community and Johnvents Indigenous Company has expressed the need to fix the commodity ecosystem for leading players in the agribusiness sector.

Sanwo-Olu while addressing stakeholders of Johnvents Group and members of Lagos State Business community emphasized the significant potential of Nigeria’s agricultural value chain in driving economic growth and enhancing food security in the nation’s economy.

Johnvents Indigenous Company also partnered with Lagos Rice Company (LASRICO) on the launch of the EkoRice programme to Advance Nigeria’s Commodity Exchange to enhance food security and boost Future exchange.

The partnership was announced at the official inauguration of the 5 billion series of the Eko Rice Contracts Programme on the Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange in Lagos, where Johnvents was unveiled as a leading trading and distribution partner of Eko Rice with the initial offtake of 5,000 bags for nationwide distribution.

Speaking at the official presentation and partnership of Lagos Rice Company (LASRICO) on the Launch and official inauguration of the 5 billion series of the Eko Rice Contracts Programme with members of Johnvents and Capitalsage group, Sanwo-Olu noted that the modern, interconnected global landscape is marked by complex markets, stressing that collaboration has become a vital catalyst for innovation, productivity, and competitive advantage.

Also speaking, group managing director of capital sage holdings, John Alamu said “we are Building upon our long-standing contributions to the agribusiness value chain, Johnvents Group is pleased to announce its support for the Lagos Rice Mill and Eko Rice Contract Programme by offtaking an initial 5,000 bags of Eko Rice while signing additional forward contracts through its FMCG division, Johnvents Foods Limited.