APCON Highlights How To Strengthen Nigeria’s Marketing Economy

The director-general of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Dr Olalekan Fadolapo has disclosed various strategies needed in strengthening Nigeria’s marketing economy.

According to him, an enforceable standard of practice needs to be established to provide an acceptable industry-wide rule of engagement which will cut across the interests of several sectors in the industry, especially where it is understood that a flop in one sector of the marketing ecosystem is a potential catastrophe for the other.

Stating this yesterday at the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN)’s 2023 annual marketing conference which was held at Fraser Suites, Abuja, he said that legality and decency in marketing are vital elements that the industry cannot manage to compromise adding that the Nigeria marketing industry is encouraged to support series of reforms aimed at ensuring responsible marketing practices.

He noted that the theme of the conference, The Role of Marketing and Ethics in Nation Building is coming at a time the Federal Government is re-jigging and strengthening the economic variables for a stronger economy.

Olalekan further stated NIMN has formidably and consistently shaped the quality of marketing in Nigeria by the every productive and pragmatic programmes beneficially structured to enhance and increase activities in the industry and has also immensely contributed and advanced the growth of Nigeria’s economy in her own way.

He explained that the role of marketing cannot be neglected or underestimated by any economy that genuinely seeks to develop and sustain the development of her economic progress.