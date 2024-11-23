Lagos Fringe, an annual theatre festival that promotes experimental theatre and theatric performances in out-of-the-box, site specific and non-theatric spaces, will screen 30 short films this year.

Scheduled to hold at the ex-colonial prison site turned cultural creative space – Freedom Park, the thirty films sourced from Nigeria, Kenya, Canada and the United States of America, will screen throughout the festival from November 19 to 23.

The films include: ‘O.Y.O (On Your Own)’, ‘Blurred Lines’, ‘Kuye’, ‘Bottled Up’, ‘At Fifty’, ‘Urban Hustle’, ‘I Don’t Want To Be Born’, ‘Swimming In A Sea of Trauma’, ‘Labyrinth’, ‘Kokumo’, and many others.