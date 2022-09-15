Lagos State government has approved the plan to collaborate with the National Institution of Petroleum Engineers (NIPetE) to train students to bridge the gap between the University and the industry.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote dropped the hint when the National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Petroleum Engineers, Engr. Prisca Kanebi, led some Zonal Chairmen on a courtesy call to his office in Lagos.

Odusote who welcomed his guests and applauded them for their efforts in the profession encouraged them to pay attention to some grey areas.

In a swift response, Engr. Kanebi stated that they are exploring restructuring the curriculum at the university with all stakeholders at a breakfast meeting soon, to achieve the gap-bridge goal.

Kanebi assured that the institution will continue to champion the development of the profession to meet the industry needs.