An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court in Kwara State, has remanded a 23-year-old Point of Sale (POS) operator, Jonathan Victor, for allegedly defrauding some residents of Ilorin the sum of N20m.

Victor allegedly impersonated one Ibilade Joel on Facebook to defraud his victims.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) said Victor used Joel’s business name ‘Into Migration’ on Facebook to fraudulently lure his victims to pay into Money-point Micro Finance Bank with the account name – Amos Daniel – which was later traced to him.

Investigation conducted at the Surveillance section of Kwara State Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Ilorin revealed

that Victor conspired with Amos Daniel and Peter Ali, now at large to impersonate the complainant.

During the court proceedings on Wednesday, the prosecutor, Matthew Ologbosaye, urged the court to grant the prayers contained in the Motion Exparte attached to the police report.

He also demanded for an adjournment pending the completion of police investigation into the matter.

Magistrate Fatimoh Salihu, who presided over the matter, granted the prosecutor’s application and subsequently remanded the suspect in police custody for 21 days.