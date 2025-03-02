The Lagos State Government has released the 2025 Land Use Charge (LUC) bills, offering property owners a 15 per cent discount for payments made within 30 days of receipt.

Commissioner for Finance in the state, Abayomi Oluyemi who disclosed this, highlighted the importance of the Land Use Charge in supporting infrastructure and public services.

He urged property owners to seize the opportunity of the discount while contributing to the development of the state.

“The Lagos State Government has released the 2025 Land Use Charge (LUC) Bill, reinforcing its commitment to the continuous provision of world-class infrastructure and services for all residents.”

Oluyemi urged property owners across the state to take advantage of the 15% discount on their Land Use Charge by making early payments before the deadline.

“Don’t miss out on the 15% discount by paying within 30 days of receipt of your bill,” the Commissioner said.

Oluyemi further called on property owners to fulfill their civic duty by making timely Land Use Charge payments, emphasising that their contributions drive Lagos growth into a modern, thriving city.

He urged them to take advantage of the 15% discount by using any available payment channels, including internet banking, bank deposits, USSD codes, POS machines at LUC offices, and the Lagos Online Assistant (LOLA).

The Land Use Charge Law 2020 mandates payment by property owners, including lessees with at least a 10-year lease or recipients of property income. Owners of vacant land are also liable to pay the charge.

The Land Use Charge Demand Notices are issued by officials, it can be requested via email or at the Land Use Charge office.

Exemptions apply to properties owned and occupied by pensioners, public libraries, non-profit cemeteries, palaces of traditional rulers and chiefs, and religious properties used for worship or education.

However, eligible owners are required to apply for exemption through the Lagos State Commissioner of Finance with supporting evidence.

The 15% early payment discount was not introduced with the 2025 Land Use Charge bill but also applied in 2024 for payments made within 30 days of receiving the bill.

The Land Use Charge is a vital revenue source for the Lagos State Government.

In 2024, the state projected N700 million in revenue, and in just the first four months, generated N300 million.

However, the total revenue for the year was not disclosed by the government.