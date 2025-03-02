Nigerian International Victor Osimhen bagged a brace as Galatasaray and Kasimpasa battled to a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Istanbul derby on Sunday.

Osimhen scored Galatasaray’s first and third goals in the keenly contested encounter.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 12th minute and netted his second 19 minutes thereafter.

Osimhen has so far scored 16 goals in 20 league appearances for the Yellow and Reds this season.

The Nigeria international has also scored another six in the UEFA Europa League.

Galatasaray occupy the top spot on the table with 65 points from 25 games.