Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested a suspected land-grabber, Mr Urakat Audullahi, who is also known as Saheed Mosadoluwa, aka Ibile, for allegedly attacking and hurting land developers in Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

This is even as the victims of Ibile’s activities have called on the NPF and President Bola Tinubu to ensure that the case is not swept under the carpet.

Ibile was arrested on Saturday in Lagos and flown to Abuja by a combined team of inspector-general of police (IGP) Special Tactical Squad (STS), team.

Addressing journalists at the STS office in Abuja executive project director, Lawyers for Reform Group (LRG), Oladotun Hassan called on all security agencies and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to thoroughly investigate the activities of Ibile as many people had died or injured from them.

The lawyer called on President Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, director general of the Department of State Services (DSS), national security adviser and inspector-general of police, including the commissioner of police, Lagos State Police command to jointly and immediately commence an investigation to prosecute anyone found culpable.

He said, “Ibile was arrested on Saturday in Lagos and brought to Abuja by a combined team of IGP Special Tactical Squad over recent terrorism conduct and merciless attacks.”

He claimed that Ibile allegedly engaged over 30 police orderlies to commit crimes in the state including attempted murder.

One of the land owners, Mike Utomi, told journalists that Ibile allegedly organised thugs that destroyed his ongoing properties, while attacking his workers on site.

Other cases against Ibile include threatening the life of Chief Adetunji Yusuf Hassan Fasasi, the Baale of Ilamija Village, Ibeju-Lekki.