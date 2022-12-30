The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday disclosed that it will demand the sum of N5 billion as compensation for the family of Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, the Lagos lawyer shot and killed by a police officer, ASP Drambi Vandi, on December 25, 2022.

The NBA also revealed that it had appointed human rights activist, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), to monitor the trial of the alleged killer-cop on behalf of the association.

Adegboruwa, in a press statement he issued in Lagos yesterday, said the chairman of the NBA, Lagos Branch to which Mrs Raheem belongs, Ikechukwu Uwana, had contacted him to lead the team of lawyers for the association that will monitor the trial of the police officer.

The lawyer also stated that the NBA had decided to be part of the prosecution of the suspected killer-cop as part of its efforts towards securing quick and effective justice for the family of the deceased.

He said the association will be partnering with the Ministry of Justice during the trial and that he had already obtained relevant briefing from the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

Adegboruwa further stated that he had also secured the assurances attorney-general of an accelerated prosecution of the suspect once the case file is received from the police.

The human rights lawyers also stated that the NBA would also be seeking monetary compensation for the family of the deceased from the government of Lagos State, the federal government, the Nigeria Police Force and the Police Service Commission, through its Human Rights Committee.

He disclosed that the association would seek the payment of damages not less than N5 billion in addition to the prosecution of the suspect.

Adegboruwa urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to follow the model that he adopted during the EndSARS Judicial Panel to pay compensation to the family of Mrs Raheem immediately since it is a fact that her life was terminated illegally by a policeman.

The lawyer also called for the immediate implementation of the EndSARS Judicial Panel Report in which far-reaching recommendations were made about psychological orientation for all police officers in the handling and use of weapons and training for police officers on basic human rights observance and enforcement.

Also yesterday, the inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba, met behind closed doors with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Force Headquarters, Abuja, to discuss, amongst other things, possible avenue to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in the state.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the Lagos State governor promised to support the police in making sure that justice is served in the extant case, and to collaborate with the police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the police.

He also stated that his administration would partner with the police to carry out refresher courses, training and retraining, and other evaluation processes for police officers in all facets of policing duties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasized the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, among others, to curb excessive use of firepower and boost good police/citizens relationships.

Meanwhile, the IGP, while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, reassured that the cases would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP also stated that the Force is working with the attorney-general of Lagos State to ensure that the offenders are diligently prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to others.

The inspector-general of police also urged all officers to imbibe absolute respect for the rule of law and the fundamental rights of all persons, which is the crux and fulcrum of policing service, even as he urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers for seamless collaborative efforts to stamp out crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society.

Meanwhile, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of ASP Drambi Vandi, AP/no 134901 with immediate effect, for allegedly shooting and killing a female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas Day in the Aja area of Lagos State.

The commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable it take further necessary action.

The spokesperson of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, in a statement, said the commission in a letter to the inspector-general of police, signed by the acting chairman, Justice Clara Ogunbiyi (retd) stated that the Commission had carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation with respect to allegations against the officer and granted approval for the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.

The letter entitled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated 28th December, 2022.

The commission had earlier condemned the unprovoked killing of the lawyer and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. It also called from proper training of police personnel on weapon management as well as improvement in their welfare of all police officers in terms of their take-home pay, conditions of service, their places of work and residences to make them more conducive, among others.