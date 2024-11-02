The Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State, Oladotun Olakanle popularly called Tant’olorun is dead.

LEADERSHIP understands that the LCDA chairman died on Saturday after a brief illness.

He was aged 54.

His death comes four years after his predecessor, Babatunde Oke died of complications arising from COVID-19 in August 2020.

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sympathy with the family of the late Olakanle, describing his passage as a colossal loss to Onigbongbo LCDA, the All Progressives Congress and Lagos State as a whole.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this in a condolence message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, where he sympathized with the immediate family of the departed, his friends and associates, members and leaders of the Lagos State APC, Conference 57, and the entire people of Onigbongbo LCDA over the death of the late council chairman.

“On behalf of my family, the people, and the government of Lagos State Government, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the residents of Onigbongbo LCDA on the death of the council Chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle. His death was a personal loss to me and a painful loss to his council and Lagos State.

“I am saddened by the death of this fine gentleman, a loyal party man and committed democrat and public officer who had a deep understanding of local government administration and the political landscape.

“Hon. Olakanle was a loyal politician and an invaluable asset to the All Progressives Congress (APC). There is no doubt that he would be missed by the entire political class, particularly the Onigbongbo LCDA, the Lagos APC family, and the State as a whole.

“As the Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, Olakanle was deeply committed to the progress and well-being of the council, and this was evident in every programme he championed and the remarkable performance of his administration in the last four years.

“He would be remembered for creating a lasting legacy and for his positive contributions to the growth and development of the Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu further prayed that God grants the soul of Hon. Olakanle eternal rest and comfort his immediate and political family, as well as the people of Onigbongbo LCDA.