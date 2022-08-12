Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the Lagos Leather Hub would be completed in December this year, saying when commissioned it will be able to train about 100 students in the leather works value chain.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who stated this yesterday when he visited the leather hub in Matori Industrial Estate, Mushin, said the project is about 65 per cent ready and that the contractor has promised to complete work in December.

He said the project was conceived about one and half years ago to bridge the gap in tannery/leather value chain.

The governor noted that the leather/tannery raw material market in the north will now have a ready market which will process the raw materials into finished products. Sanwo-Olu reiterated that the leather hub will start and end the tannery/rubber/leather value chain.

Sanwo-Olu also visited the GAC Motors vehicle assembly plant on Wempco Road, Ogba, where he expressed satisfaction with the progress level.

He said equipment has started arriving, adding that it is expected that the line will be able to produce about 5,000 vehicles in the first instance, and later 10,000 vehicles.

According to him, the assembly plant is also an avenue to develop local skills to develop the economy.

The chairman of GAC Motors Daina Chen said the plan is to make GAC motors a household name in Nigeria, as well as the official vehicle for Lagos State.