Ad

In a bid to ease the tax burden on Lagosians, the Lagos State government yesterday assured stakeholders in the tourism sector that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has concluded plans to harmonise tax payments in the state.

The state’s commissioner for tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, special adviser to the governor on Tax, Mr. Abdul Kabir Ogungbo, chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Mr. Ayodele Subair, and others gave the assurance at the Stakeholder’s engagement with the hospitality sector.

The event with the theme: “Addressing current industry challenges, exploring emerging trends, understanding policy framework and unveiling collaborative opportunities within the entire hospitality value chain” was organised by the state government.

The commissioner in her welcome address said the state government is committed to creating an enabling environment for the hospitality sector to thrive, noting that the hospitality sector plays a vital role in the economic development of the state.

She called for the cooperation of stakeholders as the ministry reviews its policy frameworks to make the industry data-driven with the aid of technology and innovation.

Ad More Details

Affirming Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to developing the sector, she said: “Our policy frameworks are being continually reviewed to ensure they support growth, innovation, and sustainability.

We are also focused on improving infrastructure, enhancing security, and promoting Lagos as a prime tourist destination.”

The general manager of Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojjola, general manager of Lagos State Parking Authority, Mrs Olabisi Adelabu, special adviser to the governor on Transport, Mr. Sola Giwa and others were members of the panel that discussed the topic: “Enhancing compliance in the hospitality sector, harped on corporation among stakeholders.”

They reiterated the need for business owners in the hospitality sector to work with the state government on a mandate to provide an enabling environment that is safe and conducive for businesses to thrive.

Harping on the need to address the issue of multiple taxation, the panelists sought the business owners’ cooperation to tackle the menace.

Specifically, the governor’s aide on Tax, Ogungbo disclosed that very soon Governor Sanwo-Olu will unveil a new platform to harmonise various tax payments which will block all avenues for multiple taxation.

Mojola Giwa and Adelabu charged the stakeholders to always operate within the confines of the law.