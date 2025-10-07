Advertisement

The Lagos State government has ordered a coroner’s inquest to determine the circumstances of the deaths of 10 individuals who lost their lives in a recent fire at Afriland Towers in Lagos.

The state government issued the directive in response to a formal request from human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), who urged the Chief Coroner of Lagos State to conduct an inquest to determine the actual cause of the tragic incident.

Falana’s request was contained in a letter dated September 29, 2025, addressed to the Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.

The incident, which was a result of a smoke that emanated from the inverter room domiciled in the building, claimed 10 lives, while others sustained injuries.

The letter stated, “We are a firm of legal practitioners committed to the defence of human rights, the rule of law, and public accountability in Nigeria. It was alleged that 10 people lost their lives in the September 16, 2025, fire at Afriland Tower on Broad Street, Lagos Island.

“The victims included four officials from the Federal Inland Revenue Service and six workers from United Capital, who were trapped in the six-storey building after thick smoke engulfed the premises.

“In light of this tragic and avoidable incident, we respectfully request that you use your good offices to initiate a coroner’s inquest into the deaths of these individuals and make appropriate recommendations under Section 15 of the Lagos State Coroner’s Law, 2007, which stipulates that an inquest shall be conducted whenever a coroner is informed of a death that occurred under violent, unnatural, or suspicious circumstances.”

In response, the state judiciary confirmed that the case had been assigned to Coroner Court 9 of the Igbosere District, which is located at Court 4, Yaba Magisterial District.

A notice issued and signed by Senior Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji stated that a preliminary meeting with all relevant stakeholders was scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, to outline the course of the inquest.

The notice stated, “Please be informed that your matter has been assigned to Coroner Court 9 of the Igbosere District, sitting at Court 4, Yaba District. A preliminary meeting with all parties is tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at 9 AM in Court 4, Yaba Magisterial District. Your assistance is appreciated in providing detailed information on suggested stakeholders who must attend this meeting.”

When convened, the coroner’s inquest is expected to determine the cause and circumstances of the deaths and make recommendations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.