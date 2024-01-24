The Lagos State government, through the ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, has collaborated the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of Pan Atlantic University to embark on a training programme for 10,000 women over the next 24 months.

This initiative focuses on wealth creation, capacity building, and human capital development.

Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Akinyemi Ajigbotafe, announced the partnership during a press conference, emphasised the significance of empowering women in the state. The training, set to commence in the first quarter of the year, he said, will utilise a combination of online, partner-sponsored, and physical community learning methods.

He highlighted that the training programme is open to all youth in the 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas in Lagos State.

The best 80 participants who successfully complete the program will receive a seed capital of N200,000 each.

Acknowledging the importance of collaboration, Ajigbotafe emphasised that the government cannot work in isolation, especially given the current economic situation.

He stressed the need to collaborate with the private sector to achieve the ministry’s goal of wealth creation and employment for the youth in Lagos State.

The partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre of Pan–Atlantic University aligns with the state’s commitment to capacity building and human capital development.

The programme, powered by the MasterCard Foundation, aims to transform Nigerian youths through entrepreneurship training, creative arts, digital, and agro-based business sectors.

The EDC, with over 20 years of experience, is well-equipped to contribute to the success of the initiative.