Members of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said they met and decided to shelve their differences in the interest of the party,so it can be moved forward.

The meeting was initiated by the party’s former Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

He told those present at the meeting that the general assembly was held to assure members and loyalists in the state that despite the outcome of the general elections, in the country the party remains an indivisible entity.

He therefore assured all members of the party that despite what happened during the last general elections, the party members should remain steadfast as everything would be done to prevent the party from going into extinction.

The state chapter of the party has been enmeshed in crisis ,before the last general election, over the emergence of the state chairman Chief Phillip Aivojie and choice of its governorship candidate Jide Adediran (JANDOR).

Also some groups loyal to the governorship candidate eventually placed the party chairman Aivojie on indefinite suspension for anti- party activities.

The decision of members of the party to go separate ways during the last general elections, contributed to the party’s woeful performance at the last general elections.