A former Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has said that The Delborough Lagos will reduce the massive outflow of Nigerian elite going for holiday overseas, thereby strengthening the country’s economy.

The immediate-past IGP was appointed as a member of the Board of The Delborough Lagos, widely said to be one of the best in terms of luxury accommodation, keen attention to detail and world-class amenities in Africa and globally.

In his remarks at the official inauguration of the Board in Lagos recently, former IGP Baba said, “The Delborough Lagos has delivered far beyond what anyone is looking for in any part of the world in terms of hospitality.”

He said the birth of The Delborough Lagos will certainly inspire diplomats, ans expatriates to feel at home in the country.

He also believed that the presence of such a first-class luxury establishment in Nigeria may reduce the need for foreign trips by some Nigerians and as a result, stem the economic pressure caused by the massive outflows.

The Delborough Lagos is a well-appointed and elegantly constructed establishment with sophisticated state-of-the-art luxury facilities located in Lagos, Nigeria.

The nine-member Board headed by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, Obi of Onitsha (Agbogidi), consists of: His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal (Abisogun II, Oniru of Iruland); Prof. Chief Mike A.A. Ozekhome, SAN; Usman Alkali Baba; Arc. Dns. Yemisi Suswam; Mrs Olajumoke Benson; H.E Dr. Valentine Ozigbo; Matt Aikhionbare, and Dr. Linus Idahosa.