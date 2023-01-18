A Task Force Team of the Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, got into a street fight with a soldier in Ijaya, Apongbon area of Lagos.

In a viral video sighted by LEADERSHIP, the military officer was seen trying to disarm a police officer after disagreement ensued between the two personnel.

Though, some of the colleagues of the soldier and the policeman could be seen in the video trying to resolve the fight before tear gas was fired at both officers.

Eyewitness, however, disclosed that the situation went out of hand after the task team threatened to impound the vehicle the soldier boarded for a traffic offence and several pleas by the soldier fell on deaf ears of the Police Taskforce team, a development that infuriated the military officer.

However, several calls and text messages placed to the officer in charge of the task team, Shola Jejeloye and the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, in the course of the disagreement weren’t responded to as at the time of filing this report.

But, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a post on his verified Twitter handle, accused the soldier of directing the bus driver he was in to drive against traffic.

The PPRO, however, said the incident has been reported to the Nigerian Army authorities.

He wrote, “the soldier, who was a passenger, directed the driver to drive against traffic. The policemen stopped the vehicle and the soldier took offense that the vehicle he boarded was stopped. He, therefore, decided to attack the armed policeman. The Army have been informed.”