The federal government has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Works and Housing for the reconstruction of 44 federal roads, totaling 4,554 kilometers in length, at a cost of N1.9 trillion to be handled by Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL).

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, who briefed journalists on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this to State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, Council approved the recommendation to invest in the reconstruction of selected federal roads by the federal government, road infrastructure development and refurbishment investment tax credit policy, phase two by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company and its subsidiaries.

He said following the issuance of requisite Full Business Case (FBC) Compliance Certificates by Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRCN), FEC also approved 25-year Concessions for the nine Road Corridors under the pilot phase of the Highway Development and Management Initiative.

He said, “The roads that will be under this first phase are the Benin-Asaba corridor. Abuja-Lokoja-Onitsha-Owerri-Aba-Shagamu-Benin, Abuja-Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia-Makurdi, Kano-Maiduguri, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta, and Lagos-Badagry-Seme.”

He said the Works and Housing Ministry also got Council’s approval for the augmentation of contract for the rehabilitation of the Oshogbo-Ilesha Road phase one, Ilesha-Oshogbo in Osun State in favour of Messers Orizon Construction Company in the sum of N1.2 billion, thereby revising the subsisting contract sum from N3billion to N4 illion, representing an increase of 33% of the original sum.

During his briefing, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, said Council approved the procurement of 31 project vehicles for the hydrocarbon pollution remediation projects in Ogoni land.

He said: “Recall that last year in December, the Federal Executive Council approved some projects for Ogoni people and remediation of some polluted site.

“So, in view of this development, and because of the desire to ensure effective supervision of this project, particularly the five water schemes and the 16 upcoming water schemes and the proposed shoreline remediation, and the also the proposed centers of excellence to be built within Ogoni land.

“And in view of the fact that we are going to inspect on a regular basis, experts from outside the country, there’s a need to provide project vehicles so that they can effectively inspect, supervise and monitor the remediation exercise.

“So, FEC today approved the sum of N1,354,016,250 only in favour of Messers Mujav Automobile Nigeria Limited to provide 31 number of vehicles for the project.

“These include one 18-seater Toyota Hiace bus, one 30-seater Toyota coaster bus, they’re all supposed to be 2022 models. Then 11 Toyota Hilux double cabin four-wheel drive, also 2022 model, diesel engine.

“Then 15 numbers Toyota Hilux double cabin four-wheel drive, diesel and petrol engines, also 2022 models. Then one Toyota Landcruiser twin turbo 2022 model and lastly two units of Land Cruiser V6 Prada for the projects.

“Only 31 vehicles were approved for the hydrocarbon pollution remediation project to ensure effective supervision of the project particularly delimitation sites,” the Minister stated.