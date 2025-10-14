For the fifth time in eight years, the Lagos State government has re-arraigned billionaire kidnapper Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, before the state high court sitting in Ikeja for the murder of two police officers.

Advertisement

Evans was arraigned alongside Joseph Emeka before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on a five-count charge of murder and attempted kidnapping.

The prosecutor, Olu Azeez, told the judge that the defendants committed the offence, which violated Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011, on August 27, 2013, at Third Avenue in Festac Town, Lagos.

Advertisement

Azeez also informed the court that the defendants allegedly killed Peter Nwaeke around 10:00 p.m. along 3rd Avenue in Festac Town, within the Ikeja Judicial Division of Lagos State.

He also alleged that the defendants killed Chijioke Ngozi on August 27, 2013, at the exact location and time.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution claims that on March 28, 2013, the defendants.

During the proceedings, the prosecutor informed Justice Ogala that the case had been initially assigned to Justice Adenike Coker, who was now on national assignment. Thus, the case file was reassigned to her court.

Therefore, he asked the judge to fix a trial date so that he could produce his witnesses; the defence team did not oppose the application.

The judge subsequently adjourned the case until November 19, 2025, for hearing and the issuance of witness summons.

Evans is currently involved in five separate criminal cases related to kidnapping and murder, having already been convicted in two of them.

It will be remembered that Evans was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Hakeem Oshodi in February 2022.

Evans and his co-defendants were also sentenced to 21 years imprisonment on September 19, 2022, by retired Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo before her retirement.