Residents of Unity Osun Egbado Community, Mowo, Olorunda Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State have staged a peaceful protest in front of the state House of Assembly Complex against the demolition of over 150 houses by land speculators.

The protesters numbering over 50 carried placards with various inscriptions such as “Save us from Ajagungbale at Unity Estate Olorunda Local Council Development Area”, We want Lagos State government to come to our aid and “Justice delayed is justice denied. Save us from Owoeye’s jungle justice”.

Speaking on this development, Basle in Council, Osun Egbado Community, Olabintan Ayuba said some of the residents have been rendered homeless due to the activities of land grabbers who stormed the community on November 11, this year.

He said that on interrogation, the land grabbers claimed that the state government ordered the demolition.

Ayuba stated further that the case on the land in question is already in court, adding that the land grabbers have taken laws into their hands instead of allowing the law to determine the case.

Hon. Victor Akande, Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and LIESEC in his remarks said the Speaker has seen the letter of protest from the community, adding that the parties involved in the land dispute will soon be invited and the problem sorted out amicably.