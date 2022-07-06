Lagos State government has honoured eight hundred officers in the 15th Edition of the year 2022 Long Service Merit Awards for outstanding performance.

The state head of service (HoS), Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who disclosed this at the year 2022 Long Service Merit Awards held in Lagos said the awards is designed to recognize and reward diligence, commitment and loyalty amongst Public Servants in Lagos State.

He said the award demonstrates the appreciation and gratitude of the government to the people while serving, saying it would further encourage and motivate other public servants to keep up the tradition of service excellence.

Muri-Okunola added that the award was designed to celebrate public servants who have served the government and people of Lagos State diligently and conscientiously for thirty years or more and in the course of this period, have made significant contributions to the development and prosperity of the state.

He felicitated with the proud recipients of the awards and assured that the state government would continue to appreciate their commitment, loyalty, sacrifices and numerous contributions over the years to the development of the state.

