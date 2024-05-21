Lagos State government yesterday disclosed that it has sealed over eight hundred and forty event centres and social facilities over violation of safety laws.

The state’s Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Gbenga Oyerinde stated this during the ongoing ministerial press briefing at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre while highlighting achievements of the Ministry in the last one year.

Oyerinde revealed that Lagos State Safety Commission had carried out enforcement action at 840 facilities including event centres, clubs, lounges and hotels, construction sites for safety infractions in the interest of public safety in the last one year.

He listed the facilities to include Lekki Conservation centre, Quilox etc, adding that about 7,819 facilities were inspected to ensure safety, with some 5,220 issued with fire safety compliance certificates.

He also said that the Commission through its environmental safety has also carried out not less than 365 advocacy initiatives.

“Our ministry in working in line with the THEMES Plus developmental Agenda of Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to mitigate risks and protect life and property of government and citizens of Lagos’ State, have sealed eight hundred and forty event centres and social facilities for safety violations and non-compliance of extant laws”, Oyerinde said

The Commissioner also stated that fire safety officers from the state’s Emergency and Fire Rescue body successfully rescued 376 victims, preserving an estimated property worth of N152.22 billion, albeit with a regrettable loss of 82 casualties and N25.37 billion in property.

He also revealed that additional fire stations were added in Ibeju Lekki, Ifako Ijaiye among other locations across the state.

He said: “In line with efforts to bolster infrastructure, three new fire stations are nearing completion in Ijegun-Egba, Satellite Town, and Ijede, while an ultramodern workshop at the Alausa headquarters is nearly finished to cater to the agency’s fleet maintenance needs.

“Additionally, land spaces have been identified for the development of additional fire stations in Ibeju, Lekki and Ifako Ijaiye.”

He added that Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service had prioritised fire mitigation and Emergency Response Strategies