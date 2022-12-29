The Inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, on Thursday, met behind closed-doors with the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, to discuss, amongst other things, possible avenue to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in Lagos.

LEADERSHIP learnt that the Lagos State governor promised to support the Police in making sure that justice was served in the extant cases and to collaborate with the Police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the Police.

He also stated that his administration will partner with the Police to carry out refresher courses, training and retraining, and other evaluation processes for Police officers in all facets of policing duties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasised the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, among others, to curb excessive use of powers and boost good Police/citizens relationships.

Meanwhile, the IGP while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, reassured that the cases would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP also stated that the Force was working with the Attorney-General of Lagos State to ensure that the offenders were diligently prosecuted in courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrence to others.

The Inspector-general of Police also charged all officers to imbibe absolute respect for rule of law and the fundamental rights of all persons, which is the crux and fulcrum of policing services even as he urged members of the public to cooperate with Police officers for seamless collaborative efforts to stamp out crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society.