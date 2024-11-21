Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on Thursday dispelled rumour making the rounds that he was desperate of becoming the next governor of the state.

Obasa made the declaration when the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented a budget of ₦3,005,935,198,401 for the 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker, in his remarks, noted that the budget was presented at a time of complaints by Nigerians about the economy, appealing to Nigerians to be hopeful as President Bola Tinubu’s administration works to ensure the nation’s economic recovery.

On speculation that the speaker was aspiring to be Governor in 2027, Obasa said, “I have not given a serious thought about becoming the next governor of the state”.

He stated that the major concern now is to strengthen the party in the state, saying that was why he continued to enjoin more people to support the party at all times, an act he noted to have been misconstrued by ‘political detractors’ to mean that he was chasing a governorship ambition.

He added, “I have made it a personal task to mobilise people on the platform of Mandate, which has been misconstrued by some political detractors as being a selfish aspiration on the ground for me to become governor of the state. There is the need, however, to correct this wrong impression. My concern is about building our party, and whatever we do is mainly for this cause.

“To the blackmailers who have embarked on the mission to distort and redefine our mission, let me state it unequivocally here, our intention is to promote our party on the platform of Mandate.’

Obasa said becoming governor is secondary to him, adding that “it is something that I have not given serious consideration. Nevertheless, that does not mean I am too young or lack experience to run; whereas, those who have been before me are not better off.”