The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, on Thursday, met with Customs Area Controllers (CACs), overseeing land border commands across the country.

Nigeria has land borders with four countries namely Niger Republic to the North, Chad and Cameroon to the East, and Benin-Republic to the West.

However, in a post on the official X (formerly twitter) handle of the Service, the meeting was to combat smuggling along the nation’s land borders.

The Service said the meeting between the Customs aG and the CACs was a strategic engagement focused on innovative approaches, operational challenges, and actionable strategies to reinvigorate the fight against smuggling.

“In a bold move to reinforce the Nigeria Customs Service’s unwavering commitment to combating smuggling, the Comptroller General of Customs Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, on Thursday 21st of November 2024 convened a high-level meeting with Customs Area Controllers overseeing border areas.

“The strategic engagement focused on innovative approaches, operational challenges, and actionable strategies to reinvigorate the fight against smuggling. Highlighting the Service’s determination, the CGC emphasized collaboration, intelligence-driven enforcement, and community engagement as key pillars to secure Nigeria’s borders and protect the nation’s economy.

“This meeting reaffirms the NCS’s relentless pursuit of its mandate and its resolve to outsmart smugglers at every turn,” NCS stated.