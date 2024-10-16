Advertisement

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the minimum wage for workers in the state has been raised to N85,000, saying the state has the financial capacity to sustain the increase.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this on Wednesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, adding that that the decision was not driven by competition, but by the state’s affordability and understanding of the high cost of living.

He said, “I am glad to inform you that the minimum wage for Lagos, which was discussed with our union, is now N85,000.”

He emphasised that the adjustment was made to reflect the premium cost of living in Lagos, adding that it was important for workers to earn a wage that aligns with the state’s economic realities.

Sanwo-Olu also disclosed that the government had implemented a salary increase earlier in the year and expressed his ambition to raise the minimum wage to N100,000 by January 2025.

“I hope to return in January to announce that we have raised Lagos’ minimum wage to N100,000, not to outshine anyone, but to ensure that our workers can earn a living wage and feel the impact of government support,” he explained.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of Lagos State workers and ensuring that the government remains responsive to their needs.