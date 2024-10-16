Advertisement

Officials and representatives of not less than 16 foreign higher institutions of learning were on ground to participate in this year’s edition of the annual Premiere Academy University Fair which held recently at the School’s premises in Lugbe, Abuja.

The Premiere Academy University Fair, which debuted in 2023, is an annual programme of the School’s Admission and Scholarship Unit designed to help graduating students access admission and scholarship opportunities in local and international institutions.

The maiden edition was organised in partnership with the United States’ Higher Education Facilitation and Recruitment Agency, EDUCATIONUSA while this year’s edition had British American University Consultancy (AUC) as the organizing partner. Evelyn Dung, Head of Premiere Academy’s Admission and Scholarship Help Desk Office, explained that the University Fair programme annually organises seminar sessions and engagements to enlighten the students on University Application requirements and Visa Processes as part of ongoing efforts to support the School’s graduating students to secure their academic future and help them achieve their academic and career goals.She revealed that last year’s edition of the Fair had facilitated the successful admission of a graduate student of the School into the prestigious Harvard University and also supported seven others in their application for fully-funded Scholarships with the United World College (UWC).

According to her, the programme “has become a veritable platform that attracts leading institutions from different parts of the world, with many of our students using the engagements to secure admissions into foreign institutions seamlessly”.

The 16 institutions that attended this year’s edition of the Fair included notable Universities, Monotechnics and Specialised institutions drawn from the United Kingdom, USA, Canada and some other European countries. Leading the pack were the University of Kent, UK; University of Portsmouth, UK and the International Business College, Manchester, UK. Also represented were Fairleigh Dickson University, Vancouver, Canada and the University of Northern British Columbia, among others.Students, parents and officials of Premiere Academy were on hand to listen to the various comprehensive presentations by officials of the participating institutions who explained the available courses of study, admission requirements and procedures, Scholarships and other support systems available in their respective institutions for foreign students.

Also, the highly interactive sessions offered the students crucial information regarding application requirements, with topics such as Scholarship Eligibility, Lists of essential Documents for Application Requirements and Current IELTS Advice for UK Applications forming key highlights of the engagements.

Almost all the representatives, in their different presentations, expressed delight at the general organisation of the Premiere Academy campus, with many of them praising the excellent quality of the School’s infrastructure, curriculum and diversity of students’ profile which, according to them, meet the standards of a world-class learning institution anywhere in the globe.

In his welcome remarks, Premiere Academy’s Principal, Mr. Chris Akinsowon, described the annual University Fair programme as a cardinal offering to further solidify and promote the School’s commitment to the objective of ensuring that its students compete globally. He observed that, through the unique platform of the Fair, the School has produced outstanding young leadership talents that have gone into the world to rub shoulders with their peers across the globe in different areas of callings, thereby making parents, the School and Nigeria at large proud.

He explained that the world is now in the age of global competitiveness that offers borderless opportunities for young talents, irrespective of country of origin, and stressed that Premiere Academy would continue to strive to ensure that its students have access to information on available opportunities to excel internationally, in order to cement a commendable image for Nigeria among elite nations. “We believe that education in the 21st century should be practical, immersive, hands-on and empowering for the future greatness of our nation. Our students go through their academic journey here as a Launchpad for dreams and a crucible of discovery; Premiere Academy is really proud to be a nurturing space that helps our students to aim for intellectual growth, cultural enrichment and the drive to compete globally as architects of tomorrow’s world, where technology and innovation converge to shape progress and generational impact.

Through our various engagement platforms such as the University Fair, our students are greatly empowered and well prepared to take on the world and compete well,” he stated.

In a related development, one of the graduating students of the School, Akpasu Isaiah, has been nominated as a recipient of the Alan and Jane Handler Scholarship of the University of Rochester, New York City, USA. The Alan and Jane Handler Scholarship is a premier Scholarship programme of the University of Rochester that provides ongoing financial support and individual academic advising, peer mentoring and special academic and social opportunities designed specifically for Handler Scholars. It offers recipients an Enrichment fund of up to $5000 to support their academic experience as well as Access to a special alumni network made up of past Handler Scholars.

According to the University’s website, “Scholars are selected based on academic excellence, outstanding potential to be future leaders, high financial need and demonstrated mastery of complex challenges.”

While lauding the nomination of Master Akpasu Isaiah into the prestigious Class of Handler Scholars worldwide, Mr. Akinsowon restated the School’s commitment to the vision of regularly identifying and nurturing new impactful relationships and partnerships with the best global institutions in the bid to ensure its students continue to seamlessly access available opportunities that could further propel and empower them to compete with the best anywhere in the world.

“We shall continue to evolve our systems and environments holistically in line with emerging global trends to not only set our students on a path of academic excellence but to also ensure that they are well-rounded in other vital areas of life with essential life skills that foster confidence, creativity, teamwork and all-round leadership in order for them to be fully ready to shine in all aspects of life,” he submitted.