The Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), on Wednesday, disclosed that it has launched a manhunt for members of Tricycle Operators Association of Nigeria (TOAN), Ojota Branch in Lagos, who attacked and wounded its officials on Sunday.

In a press statement by the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Adebayo Taofiq, he stated that officers of the agency were attacked with dangerous weapons by the tricycle operators after the vehicle belonging to the newly elected chairman simply known as ‘Henro’ was detained for illegal diversion by LASTMA officials at Ojota area of Lagos.

He, however, disclosed that the general manager of the Agency, Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed that the report of the incident has been lodged at Area ‘H’ Command of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogudu while efforts were on to identify and arrest all those who took part in the unwarranted attack.

“We are searching for the attackers with information gathered so far by our intelligence unit. We will ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he stated.

Taofiq further disclosed that the LASTMA officers, who were attacked with cutlasses, iron, broken bottles, and local charms, abandoned their duty posts after one of them was seriously injured.

The injured officer, Oguntimehin Ajibola, according to the LASTMA spokesperson, was injured in his left eye with broken bottles by the attackers and is currently on admission at Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

He explained that preliminary investigation revealed that members of the Tricycle (Keke) Owners Association, Ojota Branch, numbering about 20, attacked the officers after they were informed that the Toyota Camry, FKJ 161 HB, of their newly elected chairman (Ojota Branch) known as ‘Henro’ was detained for illegal diversion by LASTMA Officials at Ojota.