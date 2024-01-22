Lagos State government has warned the residents against indiscriminate handling and storage of combustible items.

The state government in a joint statement issued by the state’s commissioner for special duties and intergovernmental relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde and director-general of Safety Commission, Mr Lanre Mojola at the weekend, affirmed the commitment of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu-led administration to safety of lives and protection of the people against all forms of hazards.

Oyerinde said it had become imperative to alert the public on the need to be more safety conscious; the risks inherent in transporting and handling combustible materials, fuels, chemicals and other dangerous goods are huge, leading to quantum loss of lives, property and litigations.

Mojola, in his remarks, said the value for lives cannot be quantified.

He saidt the commission had commenced a “Safety For You” campaign aimed at making safety a priority for every Lagosian, adding that the campaign focuses on raising awareness and encouraging proactive safety measures in personal, occupational and business contexts.

According to him, stockpiles of chemicals and combustibles carry the risk of explosions and fire outbreaks under excessive temperature and pressure.

He said, “Our safety and that of our neighbours is sacrosanct and advised members of the public to take responsibility. “When you see something, please say something. An injury to one is an injury to all.”

He said officers of the commission are already going round to ensure everywhere is safe for all and sundry.

He urged artisans and tradesmen to seek professional advice on handling combustible goods as well as moving them from one location to another within the state.