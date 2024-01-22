Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has pledged to devote the remaining three and half years of his administration to improve on welfare of the people of the state.

The governor made the declaration yesterday during a church thanksgiving service at the St. James’ Anglican Church, Iperu, Ikenne local government area to mark his victory at the Supreme Court.

He said the period preceding the Supreme Court’s judgement was a great distraction, saying he has put behind him all the distractions and now ready to concentrate more on the wellbeing of the people of the state.

“Although this period has brought a lot of distractions, I am relieved it is now behind us, allowing us to fully focus on our unwavering commitment to lead Ogun State to new heights and make it a shining example amongst not just Nigerian states, but other states in Africa.

“With just three years and four months remaining in our term, we are determined to implement the rest of our sustainable legacies that will create jobs, foster individual prosperity and promote the well-being and welfare of all our citizens.”

He said his administration has made Ogun one of the two most resilient states in Nigeria by achieving significant economic improvement in four years.

“We are now the number two state in Internally Generated Revenue. This means we can afford to build more roads and more houses. We can also afford to build more schools and do more people’s oriented projects across the state,” he said.

While thanking the people for their support and prayers during the trying period, the governor hinted that his government would soon launch a number of ground breaking initiatives and projects that would have a direct impact on the wellbeing of the people.

Governor Abiodun appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for standing by him through thick and thin as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) for believing in him, saying their unflinching support contributed to the court victory.