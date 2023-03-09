Kwara indigenes in Lagos State have thrown their weight behind Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat for a second term.

The indigenes said the basis for endorsing Sanwo-Olu for a second term in office is due to his performance and also how Lagos State has accommodated and allowed them to thrive in the state which no other state has been able to do.

The Kwarans led by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, believe Kwarans should count themselves lucky to have been in cordial relationships with the people of Lagos State, especially with the government.

According to him, the association between the people of Kwara and Lagos state dated back to the century and as a result of that, I say a big thank you to Lagos State.

“Lagos State has accommodated and tolerated us the people of Kwara State for this long. My people and ancestors have made their fortune in Lagos and have used the proceeds to various communities in Kwara.

“We their descendant are also benefiting from the generosity of Lagos even showcasing our potential unmolested in the field of business, politics, and even in sport, these are some of the opportunities Lagos State has given to us which is not in existence elsewhere which we are still benefiting from up to date from the Chief of Staff, member House of Representatives commissioner and even council chairmen.

“So this election time is a payback time to reward the people of Lagos and APC with our support and vote. Am reassuring president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the entire good people that we are not ungrateful people and we will show our appreciation by voting for all candidates of APC, because without Bola Ahmed Tinubu who gave me and some of my people I the privilege, we would not have been in politics, or even become a minister of information.”

Babajide Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Hamzat at the venue of the endorsement said Lagos appreciates the gesture of the people and urged them to come out en-masse and vote continuity and experience because Lagos is not an experimental stage where people with no experience can come and govern.

According to him, Lagos is important to Africa as a continent, saying if Lagos were to be a country on its own and not a state in Nigeria it would have been the 5th largest economy in Africa, should we then give it up for someone with no experience? Or let us look at it this way, someone who cannot cook and wants to cook for large people even though he does not know his way to the kitchen, God forbid we go hungry.

“So I am telling you my brothers and sisters who have gathered here today to endorse us and also use the medium to appeal to vote for continuity and vote APC on Saturday.”

Sanwo-Olu also assuaged the fears because of huge numbers of military personnel, saying, ” There is no course for alarm and people should not be scared but rather come out to vote and ensure their vote count for the governorship and the assembly because we need the assembly and without the assembly, we cannot make progress.”