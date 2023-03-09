Lagos State commissioner for women affairs and poverty alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Bolaji Dada, has called for gender equality and empowerment of more women in the society to bridge the poverty gap.

She spoke at the celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day with the theme: “Embrace Equality” which was organised by the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Poverty Alleviation at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos.

The commissioner said the Sanwo-Olu’s administration has made progress in achieving gender equality and women’s empowerment, adding the administration has been working tirelessly to actualise its electoral promises of giving women prominent roles in the society.

She said, ”Embracing equity means ensuring that all women, regardless of their background or circumstances, have access to the same opportunities and resources. It means promoting policies and programmes that address the specific needs and concerns of marginalized women as well as create a level playing field for all.”

The commissioner added that in almost four years, the present administration in the state has been working earnestly to actualize the electoral promises and manifesto of the All Progressive Congress (APC), by translating the vision into actions in the march towards achieving a Lagos that is at par with International best practices on developmental economic strategies.

‘’Today, we are gathered here to celebrate the progress made towards achieving gender – equality and women’s empowerment as instituted by the United Nations on the 8th of March. More importantly, to critically reflect on those accomplishments and strive for a greater momentum towards gender- equality worldwide,’’ she said.

Dada added that,’’ We at the Center of Excellence; Lagos, Nigeria, join the change makers all over the world in a unanimous alliance to prioritize gender equality and indeed embrace Equity.

‘’This particularly showcases the importance of women and girls’ empowerment, even as it evaluates their rights to economic resources, access to sexual and reproductive well- being, as tools for socio- economic growth of every state.’’