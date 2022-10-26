Landwey Investment Ltd, a foremost real estate company and developers of Nigeria’s Pioneer Wellness and Tech City, Isimi Lagos, has disclosed plans to expand and incorporate the wellness city under its New Town Development Project tagged Future City.

The announcement comes on the back of the recent launch of Future City, a project expected to integrate nature’s green, technology and innovation to make city living smarter and more efficient while sustaining the planet’s fragile ecosystem, upon completion.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara remarked “I am truly excited at what this expansion means for the future of living in Lagos. This is especially because global urbanization is predicted to lead to 70 percent of the world’s population living in cities by 2050, making new towns and new settlements the best solutions for rapid urbanization. With Future City projects like Isimi Lagos, we are redefining what our cities should be to successfully accommodate increasing number of urbanites’’.

Expanding into over 300 hectares and located in the cultural city of Epe, Isimi Lagos is positioned to be the ultimate tranquil natural escape enhanced by technology, providing an alternative eco-friendly lifestyle to the norm.

Reasserting its intent to deepen technological development, the company also announced the launch of Isimi Lagos Tech Valley, an ecosystem for everything innovation and tech. With the expansion of Isimi Lagos through the Tech Valley, the Isimi Lagos will serve as both a residential district and an educational facility consisting of a campus equipped with tech and innovation labs, a research institute and incubation worklabs for tech startups to mention a few.

The Isimi tech valley will serve as both a residential district and an educational facility that comprises of a campus equipped with tech and innovation labs; a research institute and incubation work labs for tech startups, to mention a few.

“Isimi Lagos Tech Valley’s goal is to develop Nigeria and Africa’s next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs and founders, ensuring that young talents are nurtured into established problem solvers. We are looking to raise tech founders, agro-technologists, climate change activists as we build a strong base to grow the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa at large,’’ stated Ayilara.

He added “To this effect, we will be launching the inaugural edition of the Lagos Future City Week later this year. The Lagos Future City Week is set to be Africa’s foremost solution-focused event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living.”

Other features of this Future City project include a conservation park, golf course, recreational center, farm-to-table restaurant, helipad, water jetty, electric vehicle charging stations, forestry, hiking paths, and a standard polo turf. As the maiden Wellness and Tech City in West Africa, LandWey hopes to turn this vision, enabled by tech, into an ecosystem to lead the development of sustainable and eco-friendly living environments.

About LandWey:

LandWey Investment is a company that offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services. Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high-quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.

About Isimi Lagos:

Isimi is a Yoruba word that means rest or peace of mind. This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. Isimi Lagos is your best destination for work and play. It is the perfect meeting point between technology, architecture, and nature; but of course, nature is the dominant factor here.

The topography of the whole Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state. Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice.