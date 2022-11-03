The Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) has sealed a total of 42 health facilities out of about 1040 visited between January to September 2022.

Executive Secretary of the Agency, Dr. Abiola Idowu who disclosed this in Lagos while reviewing the activities of the agency in the nine-month period, said the facilities were sealed for non-compliance with regulatory standards, adding that other infractions committed include non-registration of facilities and lack of qualified medical personnel as well as the illegal training of auxiliary nurses.

She disclosed that in the same period, 170 facilities across the state were inspected for registration while about 157 closure notices were issued.

Idowu explained that the key areas monitoring Officers focus on during monitoring and inspection exercises of health facilities are; the qualification of personnel, operation processes of the facility, the environment, as well as the standard of equipment.

Harping on HEFAMAA’s monitoring activities, the executive secretary explained that the aim of the franchise is to improve the effectiveness of the monitoring exercise so that all the health facilities in the state can be monitored at least twice a year as the law stipulates.

“The agency is empowered by the Health Sector Reform (HSR) Law 2006 to franchise some of its activities. Section 49 (5) of the law granted the agency the power to select franchise companies to monitor and ensure compliance with the law by health facilities in the state,” she said.

Idowu, therefore, advised owners and operators of health facilities to get acquainted with the law and carry out their operations in accordance with it to safeguard the health of the people.

While emphasising the commitment of the state government to sustaining the fight against quackery and unprofessional conduct in the system, she urged intending operators to ensure proper registration with the agency through its website.