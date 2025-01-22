The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has confirmed the death of twenty-two (22) persons amid 143 cases of Lassa fever recorded within the first two weeks of 2025.

NCDC disclosed this on its official website on Wednesday, stating that in week two of 2025 alone, the number of confirmed cases surged from 54 reported in week one to 89, with cases recorded in Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Kogi, and Ebonyi States.

The NCDC said the cumulative case fatality rate (CFR) stands at 15.4 per cent, slightly lower than the 16.4 per cent recorded during the same period in 2024.

It added that the situation report for week two revealed that a total of seven states have reported confirmed cases so far, spanning 32 local government areas.

Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states account for the majority, contributing 77 per cent of the confirmed cases, with Ondo leading with 38 per cent, followed by Edo with 22 per cent, and Bauchi with 17 per cent.

The remaining 23 per cent of cases are spread across four other states.

According to the NCDC, the disease has predominantly affected individuals aged 21 to 30 years, with a median age of 32 years and a range spanning from three to 78 years.

The centre added that more men than women have been affected, with a male-to-female ratio of 1:0.7.

One healthcare worker was confirmed to have contracted the disease in the second reporting week, emphasising the risks faced by frontline responders.

While the number of suspected cases has decreased compared to the same period in 2024, the NCDC warned that the situation remains critical.

In order to coordinate the national response, it said that the multi-sectoral Incident Management System (IMS) for Lassa fever has been activated, bringing together government and development partners to strengthen surveillance, case management, and public health measures.

The Centre urged Nigerians to take precautionary measures, including proper food storage, rodent control, and prompt medical attention for symptoms such as fever and bleeding.