Hajiya Sutura Shehu Shagari, the last surviving wife of late former President Shehu Shagari, is dead.

The head of the family, Captain Muhammad Bala Shagari (rtd), announced the passing of Hajiya Sutura in a statement on Monday.

“Hajiya Sutura passed away today, at approximately 3 pm, at the age of 79 years, after a protracted illness,” he announced.

Shagari described the deceased as “an embodiment of humility, grace and quite strength, a devoted mother, grandmother and matriarch, who lived a live defined by dignity and compassion.”

He added that her death is deeply felt by the entire Shagari family as well as her loved ones.

“Further details and funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course,” Captain Shagari said.