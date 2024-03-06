Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) have impounded 123 vehicles over illegal parking around bridges across the Lagos Island.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, confirmed the development in a statement signed by Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of the agency on Wednesday in Lagos.

Bakare-Oki noted that the development was in continuation of a general enforcement operations to unlock traffic bottlenecks across the state.

The LASTMA boss, who led the enforcement team comprising security personnel, said the exercise was carried out on the directive of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Sola Giwa.

He noted that the agency swung into action after several warnings issued to both private and commercial bus drivers to stop indiscriminate parking/illegal garages around bridges were ignored.

Bakare-Oki said that the 123 vehicles were impounded around Ebute-Ero by Idumota Bridge, Simpson Bridge, Apongbon under Bridge and Elegbata area of Lagos Island.

He described sighting private and commercial bus drivers constituting public nuisance by parking at freewill around bridges as nauseating by causing avoidable gridlocks.

“They also cause inconvenience to other motorists and road users using these bridges to link up with other parts of the state.

“We will continue to ensure free flow of traffic by scaling up our enforcement and clampdown on these stubborn private and commercial bus drivers,” the LASTMA GM said.

In the same vein, the General Manager announced the arrest of 19 notorious hoodlums during the operation over illegal collection of parking dues from innocent motorists.

Bakare-Oki said that investigation revealed that the 19 suspects had been parading themselves as approved government agents with fake identity cards.

He stressed that the accused persons were going around extorting innocent motorists and traders who sell goods by the road side.

Bakare-Oki added that the owners and drivers of the 123 vehicles and the arrested hoodlums would be prosecuted at the Lagos State Mobile Court.