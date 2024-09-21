The Imo State local government elections held on Saturday was marred by late arrival of electoral materials as eligible voters turned out in large numbers at the polling units to cast their votes.

The delay resulted in late distribution of materials at many polling units across the state.

Analysts had predicted that the exercise could witness apathy and low voter turnout ahead of the polls.

Contrary to the prediction however, eligible voters turned out in large numbers at the polling units as early as 8 a.m. in Owerri, the state’s capital, the adjoining Egbu, Irete, and other communities.

Also, at the Owerri Municipal local government headquarters, the main entrance gate was locked at 9 a.m., while scores of people, mainly voters and electoral ad hoc workers were seen outside.

At Bishop Lasbery, Irete, Mount Carmel Primary School, Emekuku and Oha Egbu Town Hall, Egbu polling units, scores of voters were also seen waiting for the arrival of voting materials.

There was a visible presence of security personnel at all the polling units visited.

A voter, Chibueze Ibezim, expressed disappointment that the process had yet to commence as at 9 a.m.

He said, “The process ought to commence early to avoid dragging into the late hours, which gives room for manipulation and violence.”

Another voter at Akwakuma Girls’ Secondary School in Owerri North, Chioma Uwakwe, highlighted that people became interested in the exercise due to the recent Supreme Court judgment, which affirmed financial autonomy for local governments in Nigeria.

“We are hopeful that whoever emerges as the chairman must be mindful that he owes a duty to develop the rural communities because they shall be accountable for the funds collected,” Uwakwe said.

However, normal business activities were seen taking place at some spots on the Wethedral, Egbu, Amakohia, Akwakuma, Orji and MCC Roads, while commuter buses operated skeletal services.

Heavily armed military personnel and other paramilitary agencies were present at the headquarters of the State Independent Electoral Commission.

Speaking on the security arrangement for the polls, the police spokesperson in Imo, Henry Okoye, said the command deployed adequate personnel across the state.

Okoye assured the residents and the electorate of their safety before, during and after the elections.

He stressed that the Commissioner of Police, CP. Aboki Danjuma, had moved to the field to monitor the security situation towards the peaceful conduct of the elections.