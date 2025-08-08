The remains of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Late Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin has been committed to mother earth in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Oba Olakulehin was buried at St. Peter’s Cathedral, Aremo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The event was attended by Governor Seyi Makinde, his deputy, Barrister Bayo Lawal; General Officer Commanding 2 Division of Nigeria Army, Major General O G Onubogu and the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Deputy Chairman (South), Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja.

The funeral service had family members, led by Prince Sumbo Owolabi Olakulehin in attendance.

Shortly after the fenural service, the body of the late monarch was moved to the graveyard within the church for internment.

Oba Olakulehin was coronated as the Olubadan on Friday, 12th July, 2024 and joined his ancestors on Monday, 7th July, 2025, few days to his first anniversary on the throne.