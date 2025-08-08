The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has released activist and politician, Omoyele Sowore, after spending about three days in detention.

Sowore, who took to his verified social media handles to disclose the development on Friday night, also addressed his supporters and well-wishers live via Facebook shortly after regaining his freedom.

He wrote: “Nigeria Police Force has capitulated to the demands of the revolutionary movt, I have been released from unjust, illegal & unwarranted detention. However, it is nothing to celebrate, but thank u for not giving up!#RevolutionNow.”

LEADERSHIP reports that the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Special Intervention Squad, CP Abayomi Shogunle, had explained the circumstances surrounding the continued detention of the human rights activist and African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Omoyele Sowore.

Speaking on Friday during a press briefing in Abuja while addressing protesters demanding Sowore’s release, Shogunle stated that the activist was being held in connection with two separate petitions filed against him.

“The two petitions against Omoyele Sowore were shown to him right in my presence,” the CP said in a video streamed by Sowore’s SaharaReporters.

“One bordered on forgery of a police document, which he published online, and we all know the position of the law. It is your duty to provide a source of how you came about the forged document. The second petition has to do with cyberbullying.”

Shogunle disclosed that Sowore had refused to make a statement during interrogation, even in the presence of his legal counsel.

“The two petitions were shown to him in the presence of his lawyers. The issue now is that he refused to make a statement in the presence of his lawyers. It is in the record,” the CP said.

He further explained the legal implications of Sowore’s refusal to provide a statement, noting that the law allows the police to proceed with investigative procedures under such circumstances.

“The same law that gives him the right to remain silent also gives the police the responsibility of certain duties to do when somebody who has been alleged of an offence decides not to talk, which you’re also aware of,” the police chief said. “And I believe we’re professionals, and I believe the procedure as laid down by the law is being followed.”

CP Shogunle insisted that the activist’s rights were not being violated. “He has the right to remain silent, and the police also have the duties and responsibilities under the law to follow certain procedures once a suspect decides to keep mute. We won’t say because you have decided to keep mute, you can go, no.”

When asked by a lawyer why the activist was still in custody beyond the constitutionally permitted 24 hours, Shogunle replied, “We are professionals. We are following the provisions of the law. Everything needed to be followed under the law in keeping somebody is being followed.”

The police commissioner also offered to take a few of the protesters to see Sowore and verify that he was not being brutalised while in custody.

Recall that Sowore was invited to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday by the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit and has remained in detention since. His supporters have since launched protests in various parts of the country, including Lagos, Abuja, Osun, and Oyo states, demanding his immediate release.

The activist recently led a protest advocating for improved welfare for retired police officers and also made critical comments regarding a recent promotion exercise in the Nigeria Police Force.