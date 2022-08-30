The father of the late spokesperson of the apex Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, Pa Ezekiel Odumakin, is dead.

Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, widow of Yinka Odumakin, in a statement on Monday, titled ‘Moro Shakes Again’, said the late Pa Odumakin died at Moro, Osun State at the ripe age of 116.

Recall that his son, late Yinka Odumakin, died on April 2, 2021, at the age of 54.

According to Okei-Odumakin, the late Elder Ezekiel Odumakin until his death was the Baba Ijo of C.A.C. Moro.

The statement reads, “Elder Ezekiel Odumakin died this evening, 5.30 p.m. at the age of 116.

“I spoke with the old man earlier today and we had a brief prayer session along with other family discussions.

“Papa would be sorely missed as he was not only the patriarch but the rallying point for the entire family.

“Further announcements will be made as the family deems fit.”

Meanwhile, the deceased’s brother, Pastor Jacob Odumakin, while speaking with LEADERSHIP, said a condolence register has been opened at the deseased’s residence in Moro Town.