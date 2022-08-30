MTN Partners has applauded the outstanding leadership qualities of Adekunle Adebiyi, the immediate-past Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Nigeria.

The group commended Adebiyi’s stellar leadership qualities which positively contributed to the growth and development of MTN Nigeria over the years.

MTN Partners is a body of distributors of MTN products and services and agencies responsible for Customer Acquisition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on Adebiyi’s remarkable leadership attributes, an MTN Trade Partner, Oye Ojo, noted that he upheld the principles of integrity, fairness, and justice while discharging his duties during his time at MTN Nigeria.

“Adekunle Adebiyi is a boardroom guru who has demonstrated a high level of doggedness, integrity, fairness, and justice while interacting with the entire trade partners of MTN Nigeria. He ensured that our operations complied with the standards of regulatory bodies, including that of MTN Nigeria, while he also afforded us the opportunity to contribute our own quota to the development of the country’s telecommunications sector through our business-related engagement with MTN Nigeria,” he pointed out.

In addition, Ojo admonished young professionals present at the occasion to demonstrate remarkable qualities that would stand the test of time.

Appreciating the organisers of the event, Adekunle Adebiyi, in his speech, noted that the achievements he recorded during his time as the Chief Sales and Distribution Officer of MTN Nigeria would have been impossible without the love, support, and cooperation he enjoyed from all the critical stakeholders he interfaced with.

Adebiyi, who currently serves as the executive director of Growth and Partnerships at ITEX Integrated Services, led MTN Nigeria cross-functional team to win the National Identification Management Agency’s (NIMC) mobile-operator award for enrolling over one million Nigerians within six months for their National Identity Numbers (NIN) while he was also instrumental in transforming the distribution infrastructure of MTN Nigeria to reach the semi-urban and rural areas of the country.