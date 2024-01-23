Nigerians based in the United States of America and United Kingdom under the aegis of the United Nigerians for True Federalism (UNTF), North America Chapter have attributed the worrisome rate of crime and criminality in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to those against the pragmatic developmental strategy by the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued via electronic mail yesterday, the secretary general, Mr Kenneth Friday, said that the numerous achievements of Nyesom Wike in the FCT with infrastructural projects, savings to the FCT of over N100 billion in less than six months in office and ordering contractors with abandoned public projects to immediately resume work or face the law are the elements against Minister Wike and his support for President Bola Tinubu.

He also stated that they are bent on instigating and sponsoring kidnappings and insecurity close to the power base in Abuja in order to sow discord and disrupt the relationship between Minister Wike and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

While expressing concerns over the incessant cases of kidnapping and banditry in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Friday also expressed total confidence in the ability of the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, President Tinubu and the security chiefs to tackle the insecurity head on.

“We support the setting up of a Presidential Task Force in all entry and exit points of the FCT and within the surrounding communities.

Let the countries of the world see that the FCT and Nigeria are safe for tourism and investment,” he said.

He called on the inspector-general of police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately withdraw excessive security aides attached to the VIPs and politicians and deploy them to join the proposed Presidential Security Task Force to tackle crimes and criminality in the FCT.

According to Friday, the reports that over 87 persons had died and 176 kidnapped in FCT has turned the country into a source of “mockery” among the community of nations, and urged President Bola Tinubu to take proactive actions against the violent crimes and root-out their sponsors.

He said, “Minister Wike should remain resolute, knowing that he has the support of millions of Nigerians around the world. It is sad that these anti-Wike elements that are sponsoring criminality in order to cause havoc in the FCT are stifling the people, grounding economic growth, and scaring away direct investment activities as most of the victims of kidnappings cut across all strata.”

He, however, declared support for President Bola Tinubu to tackle the rising attacks and bring about calm in the Federal Capital Territory, saying if peace and security is not returned to the FCT, it may lead to,” he said.