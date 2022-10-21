A member of Lagos State House of Assembly, Gbolahan Yishawu, has debunked a report in some online news platforms linking him with purported plot to oust the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, representing Agege Constituency 1.

The lawmaker in a statement issued by his media office noted that, “Gbolahan Yishawu is not aware, nor is he a part of any consultations, plots or discussions around the issue of speakership or any related matter. His focus is firmly on his legislative responsibilities and activities targeted at improving the lives and welfare of the constituents of Eti-Osa Constituency 02, as well as supporting the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Obasa, to help achieve his legislative agenda now and in 2023.”

Yishawu notes that the tenure of the Speaker, as with other legislators, does not have a tenure limit and in any case, the more experienced the Speaker, the better he gets at the job for the benefit of the people.