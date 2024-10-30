A member of the House of Representatives, Hon Olusola Steve Fatoba, has said new trades, skills, and vocations remain instruments that could enhance students’ practical skills and employability.

He said it was the reason the federal government recently introduced such into the country’s primary education curriculum.

Fatoba who spoke during a chat with newsmen in Ado Ekiti, therefore counselled parents and school children to embrace vocational skills to build and create a better future for themselves.

The federal lawmaker who noted that the rejigging of the curriculum to accommodate 15 new trades was for the good of the students said the implementation designed for primary and junior secondary school students will commence in January 2025, following approval from the National Council on Education.

Fatoba, who represents Ekiti Central Federal Constituency 1 at the national assembly, called for including historical courses so pupils can learn about their past and project into the future.

He added that President Bola Tinubu-led administration aimed to make students self-reliant and competitive and align with global standards on completion of such levels of education.

While calling on Nigerians to support the president as he tries to improve citizens’ lives, Fatoba said, “The government plans to finalise preparations over the next three months to ensure both private and public schools are ready.

“These preparations include teacher training, the development of instructional guides, and infrastructure improvements.

“The curriculum aims to equip Nigerian students with modern skills like digital literacy, robotics, and various vocational and entrepreneurship opportunities”.