The Federal Government has restated its readiness to partner with the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Centre (IMCTC) to combat terrorism in West Africa and the African region.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, gave the assurance when he received a delegation from the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by Major General Mohammed bin Saleem Al-Moghidi, at Ship House Abuja.

Badaru, in a statement by the Director Press Ministry of Defence, Mr Henshaw Ogubike, said West Africa was “bleeding” from terrorism, and the federal government of Nigeria will support whatever action to end the menace.

He said, “We are ready and willing to work with you hand in hand to achieve the set objectives. When discussing counterterrorism today, we must look at West Africa and Africa critically. It is bleeding, and we will support whatever action you take. These countries in this region need a lot of support.

“By supporting IMCTC, Nigeria reaffirms its dedication to regional and global security, underscoring the importance of collective action in combating terrorism,”.

Earlier, the delegation leader, Major General Mohammed bin Saleem Al-Moghidi, said that Nigeria and Saudi Arabia already had a bilateral relationship and that the purpose of the visit was to strengthen that relationship through intelligence sharing and training.