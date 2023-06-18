Lawmaker, Monarch, Others Harp On Unity, Peaceful Co-existence In Lagos

Members of Lagos State House of Assembly representing Epe Constituency I, Hon. Abiodun Tobun and the Otun Balogun of Epe Kingdom High Chief Olawale Mogaji have urged members of Club Seventies Epe to ensure that unity remains their watchword.

Tobun who was a special guest, gave the advice at the Club’s 20th Anniversary, inauguration and awards ceremony in Lagos.

He urged members to allow the spirit of nationalism and unity to reflect in their social activities in the club to promote peaceful co-existence in the community.

The lawmaker said with 20 years of coming into existence, the club had come of age.

He said the Club Seventies Epe is the engine room to propel the Epe community to achieve all round development.

The lawmaker stressed that the activities of the club instilled a spirit of unity and peaceful co-existence among youths from different backgrounds in the community.