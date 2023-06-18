Air Sirika

If wishes were horses, beggars would ride – that is a Scottish proverb which implies that if yearning could make things happen, then even the most impoverished people would have everything they craved.

If airlines were candies, Hadi Sirika would have a dozen in his pocket – that’s my despondent self trying to wrap my head around the invisible airline Nigeria’s former minister of aviation threatened to establish but which has now turned out to be another mirror in the sun.

Let’s be clear: a mirror can reflect the sun and direct its rays to a desired target. But the mirror is not the sun; neither does it generate any heat or light. All it takes to render the mirror impotent is for the sun to go to bed. If there is darkness all around, what can the mirror reflect?

It is difficult to imagine any national wind chase in recent memory that could compete with Sirika’s Air Nigeria in promising the moon and delivering a mirage. The minister had promised to deliver a brand new national airline that would re-enact the glory days of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

Perceptive Nigerians were not fooled by the gusto with which Sirika plunged into his self-appointed assignment. It seemed that what mattered to him most was the approval of President Buhari, not the economics of the project. The graveyard of aviation is littered with the carcasses of dead airlines — some in infancy, several at the peak of their glory, and yet others which were so old that they had become institutions.

Had this former uncelebrated pilot done his homework with regard to his sudden fancy? Had he studied the history of Pan Am (Pan American World Airways), a tiny, airmail carrier that hopped from Florida to Cuba and back beginning in 1927, to become the world’s largest airline and an industry innovator until it gave up the ghost in 1991?