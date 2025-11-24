The media team of the member representing, Ikwo/Ezza South federal constituency, Hon Chinedu Ogah and a Coalition of Civil Society Groups in Ebonyi State have disagreed over alleged continuous defamation of character of political leaders, harassment of journalists and alleged police complicity in the state.

Members of the coalition in a press conference condemned what they described as spate of harassment and harassment of journalists and social media influencers by political office holders in the state.

The group called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Francis Nwifuru and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to intervention to stop the situation from escalating.

The group leaders who spoke in Abakaliki include, the Human Rights Volunteer Corps (HRVC), Prof Joseph Agbo, Mr. Charles Otu of Rights Action Group (HRAG), Mr. Lawrence Omini of Committee for the Defense of Human rights (CDHR) and Daniel Ibiam of Good Living Initiative (GLI) Ebonyi.

“We organise this press conference today, to register our concern and dismay over the rapid closing of the civic space in Ebonyi by the political class and actors and the uncommon silence of both government and individuals.

“Whereas, the Civil Society Groups are not in support of any form of defamation of anybody’s character, needless the political class and elites, we wish to seek the intervention of the President and IGP.

“We also seek the attention of other peace-loving people of Ebonyi to arise with one voice and demand a probe into allegations of human right violations and intimidation and harassment against individuals in the State leveled against Hon Chinedu Ogah, Member Representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency.

“We have watched with disconcerting reflections how in a space of less than three months or so, some journalists, writers and social media critics have been arrested and detained by the police who have shown complicity and willing tool in the hands of politicians.

“Obviously, we do not in any way support any acts of cyber-bullying, cyber-stalking or any act of abuse or misuse of the media- be there mainstream or social,” they added.

But in a swift reaction, the Media Centre of the National Assembly member expressed concern over the incident of cyberbullying, fabrication of propaganda, or hiring of online attackers against political office holders in the state.

The statement signed by the special assistant Media to the NASS member, Mr. Charles Iteshi said that the team had drawn the attention of the public to the disturbing wave of sponsored social-media attacks targeted at the National Assembly member adding “while we respect everyone’s right to pursue political ambition, we firmly maintain that such ambition must be pursued honourably.

“Leadership cannot be built on cyberbullying, fabricated propaganda, or the hiring of online attackers. Responsible politics requires selling ideas, not sponsoring falsehood.

“For now, we continue to observe the situation closely, patiently, and with full confidence in the due process already underway. The long arm of the law is in motion, and sooner or later, the full network behind this orchestrated defamation campaign will be exposed.

“When that time comes, those who engineered and financed it will have no choice but to face the consequences of their actions.”